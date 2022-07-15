Joe Biden Greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Awkward Fist Bump
President Joe Biden greeted Mohammed bin Salman with an awkward fist bump as he arrived at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.Full Article
The US president arrived in Jeddah on the third day of a four-day visit to the Middle East. The Saudi leg is one of the most..
President Joe Biden has been greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump as he arrived in a royal palace in..