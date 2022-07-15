Report: Saudi Arabia Doubling Purchases of Cheap Russian Oil
Published
The amount of Russian fuel oil imported by Saudi Arabia between April and June of this year more than doubled compared to last year, Reuters reported on Friday.Full Article
Published
The amount of Russian fuel oil imported by Saudi Arabia between April and June of this year more than doubled compared to last year, Reuters reported on Friday.Full Article
Russian fuel oil exports to Saudi Arabia rose almost twofold during the second quarter as the Saudis sought to free up more local..
Approximately a year ago, August 2021, Dr Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC)..