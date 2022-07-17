Florida woman dies after falling into pond and alligators grab her, authorities say
The Sarasota sheriff's office said two alligators grabbed a woman who fell into a pond. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An elderly woman who fell into a pond in Florida was killed after being grabbed by two alligators, authorities say.
An 80-year-old woman was killed after falling into a pond near her house. It was the second fatal alligator attack in Florida this..