Two Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed after falling into a pond near her house. It was the second fatal alligator attack in Florida this year.
An elderly woman who fell into a pond in Florida was killed after being grabbed by two alligators, authorities say.