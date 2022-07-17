Ouch! Actor Bryan Cranston Hit by Liner at All-Star Celeb Softball
Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the "Breaking Bad" actor got hit.
“It’s definitely going to bruise,” the “Breaking Bad” actor said after recovering.
“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after recovering. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”