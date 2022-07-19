Man sleeping on Coney Island beach hit, killed by New York City parks department truck
Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a New York parks department truck as he was sleeping on the beach at Coney Island.
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)--- New York City Parks Department vehicles fatally struck a man who was sleeping on the beach near..