Boston train catches fire, evacuating passenger jumps into river
Published
An Orange Line train in Boston, Massachusetts was forced to stop on a bridge and evacuate passengers after catching fire Thursday morning near Assembly Station.Full Article
Published
An Orange Line train in Boston, Massachusetts was forced to stop on a bridge and evacuate passengers after catching fire Thursday morning near Assembly Station.Full Article
A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Orange Line train caught fire in Somerville, Massachusetts, prompting over 200..
Smoke could be seen billowing from the train that was stopped on the Dana Bridge.
#danabridge #mysticriver..