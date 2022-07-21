Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne Voices Support for Banning 'Semi-Automatic' Weapons

Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) signaled support for a ban on "semi-automatic" weapons during a tele-hall with constituents on July 6.

