Biden’s Covid Symptoms Have Improved, White House Physician Says
Published
President Biden, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, will continue taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, the physician said.Full Article
Published
President Biden, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, will continue taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, the physician said.Full Article
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane uncovers the ploy behind Joe Biden’s purported Covid scam infection and how the White..
Biden's physician updates on the President's condition with Covid-19