WWE Chief Vince McMahon Retires Amid Misconduct Investigation
Vince McMahon has retired as chairman and CEO of WWE effective immediately amid an ongoing probe into misconduct allegations made against him.Full Article
McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and President Nick Khan will serve as co-CEOs.
President and CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon announced his retirement Friday afternoon, weeks after allegations forced him to take a..