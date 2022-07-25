Sailfish Stabs 73-Year-Old Woman While Fishing Off Florida Coast
Published
A 100-pound sailfish jumped out of the water and stabbed a Maryland woman who was fishing with friends off the coast of Florida.Full Article
Published
A 100-pound sailfish jumped out of the water and stabbed a Maryland woman who was fishing with friends off the coast of Florida.Full Article
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 45kg sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were..
Katherine Perkins, 70, was standing in a boat when the sailfish leaped out of the water and stabbed her.