Joni Mitchell returns to Newport Folk Festival
Published
For the first time since 2000, folk legend Joni Mitchell took to the stage with some friends, to the delight of fans at the Newport Folk Festival.Full Article
Published
For the first time since 2000, folk legend Joni Mitchell took to the stage with some friends, to the delight of fans at the Newport Folk Festival.Full Article
These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort..
Singing “A Case of You” alongside Brandi Carlile and playing guitar, Mitchell made her return to the storied festival for the..