Canada Indigenous leaders moved by Pope apology
Published
Indigenous survivors of residential schools wiped away tears as they watched Pope Francis deliver his apology for abuses in Canada at a press center in Edmonton. (July 25)
Published
Indigenous survivors of residential schools wiped away tears as they watched Pope Francis deliver his apology for abuses in Canada at a press center in Edmonton. (July 25)
Pope Francis issued a historic apology Monday for the Catholic Church's cooperation with Canada's "catastrophic" policy of..
Pope Francis To Visit Canada , To Apologize for Indigenous Abuse.
CNN reports that the pope has set out on a week-long trip to..