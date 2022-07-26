Years after Central Park Five were cleared, another accused follows

Gothamist

Steven Lopez, 48, an often-overlooked co-defendant in the Central Park jogger case decades ago, had his conviction in a related case overturned during a court proceeding Monday in downtown Manhattan.

More than three decades ago, Steven Lopez agreed to a plea bargain rather than face trial in the high-profile case. Now, his conviction has been overturned. [ more › ]

