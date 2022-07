NEW YORK (AP) – The Subway Series starts up at Citi Field Tuesday with both New York teams in first place in their divisions. Game 1 between the Yankees (66-31) and Mets (59-37) is at 7:10 p.m. on TBS and SNY. Game 2 is Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on ESPN. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) [...]