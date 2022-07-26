Police release video of airport shooting
Police released video of a woman accused of firing several gunshots inside a Dallas airport. An officer shot and wounded the woman as people in the Love Field terminal dove for cover. (July 26)
Watch VideoA 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday..