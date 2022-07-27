Mega Millions picks numbers in the $830 million jackpot
Published
Tuesday's winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The jackpot is the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year.Full Article
