Senate put $50 billion into chips semiconductor research
Published
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana about efforts to build more computer chips in the U.S.Full Article
Published
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana about efforts to build more computer chips in the U.S.Full Article
Senate Advances , Massive Bill to Bolster , the Semiconductor Industry.
'The Independent' reports that the United..
Watch VideoA bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the..