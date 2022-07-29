New York declares monkeypox an 'imminent threat,' announces a boost in vaccine supply

Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on Tuesday help people register for the monkeypox vaccine at one of the City's vaccination sites, in New York. The World Health Organization recently declared that the expanding monkeypox outbreak is a global emergency.
The declaration eases the path for local governments to be reimbursed for costs fighting the spread of the disease. [ more › ]
