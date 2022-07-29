'Skate every day of the week' — A guide to NYC’s rollerskating renaissance

Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy on Wednesday. Roller skating saw a boom in popularity during the initial COVID-19 shutdown, after years of waning interest and of rink closings. Now, again, there are opportunities to skate throughout the city.



Old timers are reconnecting, and a new generation of skaters are falling in love with the sport. Here’s where you can get in on the rollerskating resurgence. [ more › ]