Ministry of Truth: Wikipedia Editors Feverishly Change Article on Recessions to Match Biden Talking Points

An edit war broke out on Wikipedia this week over the definition of "recession," as the Biden administration and the corporate media take the unprecedented step of denying the U.S. is in recession even after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. More than 70 edits to the page about recissions were made before the site locked the entry preventing further changes. The edits successfully de-emphasize the broad consensus definition of recession — two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth — instead parroting the Biden Administration's talking points.