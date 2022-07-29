Kentucky: 16 dead in flash floods that followed heavy rain
The state governor said the death toll is expected to rise amid ongoing flood search and rescue efforts.Full Article
Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing..
A flash flood emergency was issued for several counties, including parts of Breathitt and Perry Counties, southeast of Lexington.