Governor: Death Toll Rises to 25 in Eastern Kentucky Flooding, Including 4 Children
The death toll in the eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 25, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced in a press briefing on Saturday morning.Full Article
Watch VideoThe area is in clean-up mode, but some smaller communities still need help finding the lost and recovering those..
Watch VideoKentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people..