Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers from World War II, dies at 98
Navajo Code Talkers played a pivotal role in World War II, sending thousands of messages in the language on Japanese troop movements and tactics.
Sandoval was one of the hundreds of Navajos who were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to help transmit messages in World War..