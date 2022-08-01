McKinney Fire grows to largest California wildfire of the year
Published
The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain.
Published
The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain.
The McKinney fire has become the largest wildfire in California this year, the death toll from flooding in Kentucky rises and more..