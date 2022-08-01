26,000 Tons of Corn: First Ukrainian Grain Ship Leaves Port After Turkey-Brokered Deal
The first ship set off under an UN-Turkey deal that will release Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis.Full Article
The first ship carrying grain, after the deal was struck with Russia, leaves the Ukrainian port of Odesa.
A ship carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian maize left the port of Odessa. The freighter is the first of many set to sail under a..