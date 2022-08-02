Report: U.S. Kills al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Drone Strike
The United States has reportedly killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike that had no civilian casualties.Full Article
Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a..
Ayman al-Zawahri took over leadership of the group after the death of Osama bin Laden. President Biden addressed the nation on..