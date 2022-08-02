Biden signs CHIPS bill in effort to boost economy, bring manufacturing jobs back to US
Published
The CHIPS and Science Act includes more than $52 billion for U.S. manufacturing investments in an effort to increase competitiveness with China.
Published
The CHIPS and Science Act includes more than $52 billion for U.S. manufacturing investments in an effort to increase competitiveness with China.
Watch VideoDemocrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious..