A Sandy Hook Mother Confronts Alex Jones During Trial
Published
Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the elementary school shooting, rebuked the Infowars fabulist over his lies in a face-to-face courtroom confrontation.Full Article
Published
Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the elementary school shooting, rebuked the Infowars fabulist over his lies in a face-to-face courtroom confrontation.Full Article
Watch VideoFighting back tears and finally given the chance to confront conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the parents of a 6-year-old..
Alex Jones Defamation Trial: Sandy Hook 'Hoax' Lawsuit in 2022