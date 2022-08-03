Blake Masters Wins Arizona Republican U.S. Senate Primary
Published
Blake Masters has won Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, according to a projection early Wednesday morning from Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman.Full Article
Published
Blake Masters has won Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, according to a projection early Wednesday morning from Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman.Full Article
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice,..
Watch VideoOn Tuesday, voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington State will take to the polls in the latest..