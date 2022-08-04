Ivanka Trump and Donald Jr. deposed in New York AG probe: report
Published
Former President Trump’s two children reportedly sat for depositions in the New York Attorney General’s probe into Trump’s business and finances.Full Article
Published
Former President Trump’s two children reportedly sat for depositions in the New York Attorney General’s probe into Trump’s business and finances.Full Article
Former Trump Aide, Jared Kushner Reveals , Secret 2019 Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis.
Former senior presidential aide Jared Kushner..