DeSantis Suspends Tampa Prosecutor Who Vowed Not to Criminalize Abortion
The stance of Andrew H. Warren, the elected state attorney of Hillsborough County, was reflected by several other prosecutors across the country.Full Article
DeSantis said that the Tampa state attorney, Andrew Warren, has been putting himself above the law.
