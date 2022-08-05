Trump-Backed Kari Lake Wins Arizona’s Republican Gubernatorial Primary
Kari Lake has won the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary, according to an Associated Press projection.Full Article
Lake will face Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, in the November general election.
Many different counties in multiple states are reporting problems in last night's primary elections. Pima and Pinal..