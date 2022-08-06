Watch Live: Former President Donald Trump to Give Keynote Address at CPAC in Dallas
Published
Former President Donald Trump returns to Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas to give the keynote address.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump returns to Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas to give the keynote address.Full Article
RIGHT NOW: Former President Donald Trump LIVE at CPAC Dallas… (Video courtesy of the American Conservative Union)…
Former President Donald Trump’s name will sit atop the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll ballot next week's..