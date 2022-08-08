Olivia Newton-John, beloved as Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73 after breast cancer battle
Singer Olivia Newton-John, cherished by fans for her role as Sandy in the movie 'Grease,' has died at 73 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning pop star and actor known for her role in Grease and hit songs like “Physical,” has died...