Storms lead to flooding in Denver, Death Valley
Published
Flash flooding shut down Interstate 70 and stranded motorists Sunday. Death Valley National Park was also shut down due to flash flooding. (Aug
Published
Flash flooding shut down Interstate 70 and stranded motorists Sunday. Death Valley National Park was also shut down due to flash flooding. (Aug
Watch VideoHundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews..
Watch VideoFlash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to..