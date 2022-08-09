Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid: Ex-White House Adviser Steve Bannon, Lara Trump Blast FBI Attack on Former POTUS' Home
Trump allies claimed that authorities are scared that Donald Trump would soon return to the White House.Full Article
The former US president said that agents opened up a safe at his Florida residence and described their work as an "unannounced..
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago..
The White House was "blindsided" by the stunning news that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Mar-A-Lago, the Palm Beach,..