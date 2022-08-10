Nearly One Million Children to be Jabbed After Polio Outbreak in Khan’s London
Published
An outbreak of Polio in Sadiq Khan's London has now prompted a mass vaccination regime for all of the city's nearly one million children.Full Article
Published
An outbreak of Polio in Sadiq Khan's London has now prompted a mass vaccination regime for all of the city's nearly one million children.Full Article
Nearly a million children, aged one to nine, will be offered a jab in the next month after virus found in..
Almost a million children aged one to nine across London are to be offered a polio vaccine to try to prevent the spread of the..