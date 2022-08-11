New species alert: Scientists discover giant deep-sea isopod family in Gulf of Mexico
A new yellow isopod was discovered in the Gulf of Mexico by a group of researchers. The new species has been identified as Bathonymus yucatanensis.
Researchers have identified a new species of Bathonymus, the famed genera of deep-sea isopods whose viral internet fame has made..