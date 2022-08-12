What we know: Salman Rushdie attacked at Chautauqua Institution on lecture stage

What we know: Salman Rushdie attacked at Chautauqua Institution on lecture stage

Delawareonline

Published

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked, on Aug. 12, 2022, at Chautauqua Institution in western New York. We'll have a report from the scene
 

Full Article