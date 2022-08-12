California to provide free breakfast, lunch for students in first statewide meals program
When schoolchildren return to California classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year, they will all be eligible for free breakfast and lunch.
California is set to become the first state in the nation to implement a program offering free meals for all students.