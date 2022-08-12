CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin to Leave the Network
CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin announced his departure from the network on Friday after spending nearly 20 years at CNN.Full Article
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin makes an exit from the network after 20 years of contributing and a massive scandal
The cable network suspended him for 8 months in 2020 after he was fired by The New Yorker magazine masturbating on a Zoom call with..