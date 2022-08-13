Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty
The man accused of a stabbing attack on "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and assault. (Aug.13) (AP video: Carolyn Thompson)
Sir Salman suffered serious injuries in the attack and remains in hospital