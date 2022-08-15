Federal Judge Says Lindsey Graham Has To Testify In 2020 Election Investigation
Published
'The District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony'Full Article
Published
'The District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony'Full Article
A federal judge on Monday said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating..
Watch VideoProsecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation..