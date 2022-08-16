US Air Force test launches Minuteman 3 missile
Published
U.S. Air Force tests an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launched from California. (Aug. 16)
Published
U.S. Air Force tests an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launched from California. (Aug. 16)
The Biden administration postponed a routine test launch of an Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid..
The test of the unarmed Minuteman III missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons comes after delays due to tensions with Russia..