Stars from the world of music and TV have paid tribute to the "terrific" Darius Campbell Danesh following his death at the age of 41.Full Article
Stars pay tribute to 'terrific' singer and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ant and Dec pay touching tribute to late Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh
Daily Record
The Scottish singer and theatre star was found dead aged 41 in his apartment in Minnesota on August 11, his family announced on..