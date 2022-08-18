W.H.O. Urges Caution: Confirms First Case of Human-to-Dog Monkeypox Transmission

W.H.O. Urges Caution: Confirms First Case of Human-to-Dog Monkeypox Transmission

Breitbart

Published

The World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) confirmed Wednesday a dog has been infected with monkeypox through contact with its owner.

Full Article