W.H.O. Urges Caution: Confirms First Case of Human-to-Dog Monkeypox Transmission
Published
The World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) confirmed Wednesday a dog has been infected with monkeypox through contact with its owner.Full Article
Published
The World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) confirmed Wednesday a dog has been infected with monkeypox through contact with its owner.Full Article
First suspected human-to-dog transmission leads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its guidance. Veuer’s..