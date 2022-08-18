'Extremely rare' brain-eating amoeba infection suspected in Nebraska child's death
A child in Nebraska has died from a suspected, rare infection of Naegleria fowleri, or brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday.
A child in Douglas County died this week from a suspected infection with the rare brain-eating amoeba, possibly in the Elkhorn..