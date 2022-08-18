Judge denies bail for Rushdie's attacker
A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York. (Aug. 18)
Watch VideoThe man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault..