CNN's Brian Stelter to Exit Network, 'Reliable Sources' Canceled
Published
Anchor Brian Stelter and his CNN show, Reliable Sources, were both canceled on Thursday after controversies engulfed the network.Full Article
Published
Anchor Brian Stelter and his CNN show, Reliable Sources, were both canceled on Thursday after controversies engulfed the network.Full Article
FRIED POTATO: Brian Stelter is FIRED at CNN, show canceled, "Reliable Sources" staff LAID-OFF
CNN's Brian Stelter acknowledged that the ongoing federal investigation of the president's son is "not..